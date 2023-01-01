Buhari confirms Biu as FRSC Corps Marshal

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Corps Marshal Dauda Biu as the substantive Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, January 1, in Abuja.

Biu has been the Acting Corps Marshal since July 2022.

He is the second career staff to be appointed in that capacity, after Boboye Oyeyemi, the immediate past Corps Marshal who retired in July.

Biu was born in Zaria, Kaduna State, but hails from Hawul Local Government Area of Borno.

He joined the FRSC in 1988 and rose through the ranks to his current position.

Before now, he had held several positions including Acting Corps Marshal and Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Finance and Accounts, among others.

Biu holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.