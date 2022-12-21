Yuletide: FRSC to establish mobile courts to prosecute traffic violators

THE Federal Road Safety Corps has said it would establish mobile courts to try traffic offenders during the festive period.

According to News Agency Nigeria (NAN), the Unit Commander of FRSC, Sagamu, Taofiq Iyanda, disclosed this in an interview in Ogun on Wednesday, December 21.

Iyanda noted that the development would serve as a deterrent to road users who intend to flout traffic rules and regulations during the yuletide.

He added that any motorist apprehended for route violation, driving against traffic and other traffic offenses would have their vehicles impounded while they will also be prosecuted in the mobile court.

Iyanda said the measure is aimed at checking the excesses of drivers that could lead to the loss of lives through road crashes.

“We are appealing to motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to stem mishaps on the highway, especially during this coming festive season.”

The commander warned against reckless driving, wrongful overtaking as well as drunk driving, so as to minimize accidents during the festive season.