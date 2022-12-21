32.1 C
Abuja

Yuletide: FRSC to establish mobile courts to prosecute traffic violators

Featured News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Picture used for illustration
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal Road Safety Corps has said it would establish mobile courts to try traffic offenders during the festive period.

According to News Agency Nigeria (NAN), the Unit Commander of FRSC, Sagamu, Taofiq Iyanda, disclosed this in an interview in Ogun on Wednesday, December 21.

Iyanda noted that  the development would serve as a deterrent to road users who intend to flout traffic rules and regulations during the yuletide.

He added that any motorist apprehended for route violation, driving against traffic and other traffic offenses would have their vehicles impounded while they will also be prosecuted in the mobile court.

Iyanda said the measure is aimed at checking the excesses of drivers that could lead to the loss of lives through road crashes.

“We are appealing to motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to stem mishaps on the highway, especially during this coming festive season.”

The commander warned against reckless driving, wrongful overtaking as well as drunk driving, so as to minimize accidents during the festive season.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

Mongabay offers conservation reporting fellowship

MONGABAY is accepting applications for the Y. Eva Tan Conservation Reporting Fellowship. The program will...
Featured News

Taraba Assembly elects new Speaker as Joseph Kunini resigns

THE Taraba State House of Assembly has elected John Bonzena as its new Speaker. Bonzena...
Environment

Ogun state 32 kilometre road of pains and tears

By Halimah Olamide Inside Ogun’s Abandoned 32 Kilometre Road Where Owners of Demolished Properties, Businesses...
World News

Taliban suspends university education for women in Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN'S Taliban-run education ministry has instructed its public and private universities to suspend access...
Diaspora News

FG demands repatriation of stolen Nigerian artefacts as Germany returns loot

THE Nigerian government has called for the immediate return of all artefacts that were...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Mongabay offers conservation reporting fellowship

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.