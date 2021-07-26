We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja to attend the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (2021-2025) in the United Kingdom.

Special Advicer to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina announced this in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the summit, which would be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta, was expected to bring together heads of states and government, as well as stakeholders and youth leaders.

The summit would also provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems in partner countries through the exchange of best practices.

Adesina said the meeting would offer the opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others.

“President Buhari will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.”

He said that the president would return to the country in the second week of August after completing a medical check-up.

“After the Summit, the President will spend a few days for an earlier scheduled medical check-up. He is due back by second week of August, 2021.

“The President will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of States for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar,” Adesina added.