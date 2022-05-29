Buhari ends seven years as president, has one to go

— 1 min read

THE administration of President Muhammadu Buhari clocked seven years today, leaving him with 365 days to complete his two terms of four years each as a democratically-elected president of Nigeria.

Buhari, 79, took over power on May 29, 2015, after defeating the incumbent, President Goodluck Jonathan, at the presidential election in March that year.

He was a candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party which has since formed the Federal Government.

Buhari rode to power on his campaign promises to tackle corruption, end insecurity, revamp the economy, provide mass employment and boost healthcare.

After seven years, the president is yet to fulfill some of his promises.

Many Nigerians believe the country has remained more divided than he met it.

Buhari has been severally accused of nepotism, marginalization, and incompetence, while corruption has smutted his government.

Insecurity has worsened in Nigeria in the past seven years, but funding for healthcare has improved.

Because the economy is weak over rising inflation, fulfilling massive jobs promised by the president has been impossible.

As part of his efforts to make true his promise on healthcare, he recently signed the National Health Insurance Authority Bill into law.

His government has improved healthcare funding since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has also improved road and rail infrastructures through borrowed funds.

Under Buhari, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has transmuted into a terrorist organization, birthing the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The South-East has become a killing field under his watch.

In Katsina, his home state, and all states in the North-West, terrorists masquerading as bandits and marauding unchecked. They have wreaked much havoc on lives and property.

Thousands have fled to neighbouring Niger and Chad, while many others have been internally displaced.

Peace has also eluded the North-Central. Croppers and herders have severally attacked and killed one another, leading to communal conflicts and aggravated bloodletting.

Generally, the South-South has been peaceful under the president.

The South-West has experienced increasing killings for money rituals, while kidnappers have whisked away scores for ransom.

In the North-East, where the president inherited terrorism, the armed forces’ superior firepower has checkmated non-state actors who have waged over-a-decade war against the nation. But there are still of attacks, including dozens who were killed this week.

As the government winds up in the next 365 days, Nigerians hope to see drastic and positive changes to challenges bedevilling the nation.