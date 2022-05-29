30.4 C
Abuja

Buhari ends seven years as president, has one to go

NewsPolitics and Governance
Marcus Fatunmole
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE administration of President Muhammadu Buhari clocked seven years today, leaving him with 365 days to complete his two terms of four years each as a democratically-elected president of Nigeria.

Buhari, 79, took over power on May 29, 2015, after defeating the incumbent, President Goodluck Jonathan, at the presidential election in March that year.

He was a candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party which has since formed the Federal Government.

Buhari rode to power on his campaign promises to tackle corruption, end insecurity, revamp the economy, provide mass employment and boost healthcare.

After seven years, the president is yet to fulfill some of his promises.

Many Nigerians believe the country has remained more divided than he met it. 

Buhari has been severally accused of nepotism, marginalization, and incompetence, while corruption has smutted his government.

- Advertisement -

Insecurity has worsened in Nigeria in the past seven years, but funding for healthcare has improved.

Because the economy is weak over rising inflation, fulfilling massive jobs promised by the president has been impossible.

As part of his efforts to make true his promise on healthcare, he recently signed the National Health Insurance Authority Bill into law.

His government has improved healthcare funding since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has also improved road and rail infrastructures through borrowed funds.

Under Buhari, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has transmuted into a terrorist organization, birthing the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The South-East has become a killing field under his watch.

- Advertisement -

In Katsina, his home state, and all states in the North-West, terrorists masquerading as bandits and marauding unchecked. They have wreaked much havoc on lives and property. 

Thousands have fled to neighbouring Niger and Chad, while many others have been internally displaced. 

Peace has also eluded the North-Central. Croppers and herders have severally attacked and killed one another, leading to communal conflicts and aggravated bloodletting.

Generally, the South-South has been peaceful under the president.

The South-West has experienced increasing killings for money rituals, while kidnappers have whisked away scores for ransom.

In the North-East, where the president inherited terrorism, the armed forces’ superior firepower has checkmated non-state actors who have waged over-a-decade war against the nation. But there are still of attacks, including dozens who were killed this week.

As the government winds up in the next 365 days, Nigerians hope to see drastic and positive changes to challenges bedevilling the nation.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

How Alasoadura lost APC senate primary, grip on Akure politics

A FORMER Minister of State for the Niger Delta, Tayo Alasoadura, has lost his...
Politics and Governance

PDP Presidential Primary: Peter Obi congratulates Atiku on victory

A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi,  has congratulated a...
Breaking News

Bike rider arrives Nigeria after historic 11,301km London-Lagos ride

A BIKER, Kunle Adeyanju, who had embarked on a ride from London to Lagos,...
News

Kwara: Oloriegbe loses senatorial re-election bid

The senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, has lost...
News

2023 Presidential Primary: Atiku seeks support of defeated aspirants to win 2023 Presidential election

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 elections, Atiku...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow Alasoadura lost APC senate primary, grip on Akure politics

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.