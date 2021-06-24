We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is set to embark on another medical trip to London, the United Kingdom, on Friday.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Thursday by his spokesperson Femi Adesina.

Adesina said the president would meet his doctors in London for a scheduled medical follow-up.

Buhari will return to the country during the second week of July 2021, according to the statement signed by Adesina.

Buhari had travelled to London earlier in March for a ‘routine’ medical check-up. He was away for two weeks during the trip.

However, the medical trip was heavily criticised by Nigerians who faulted him for jetting out of the country while health workers were on strike.

While he was in the UK, some Nigerians had stormed the Abuja House in London, demanding that he should return to Nigeria to fix the healthcare system.

A former presidential aide Reno Omokri, who led the group of protesters, said the president had failed to construct a befitting hospital for Nigerians since he assumed office in 2015.

As of 2018, Buhari had spent about 172 days outside the country on medical trips, setting the record of the most days spent on medical vacation by any serving president in Nigeria.

The Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs had advised the president to stop travelling out of the country for medical attention.

But Buhari has continued to seek medical attention abroad, particularly in London.