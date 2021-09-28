Buhari writes Senate, wants confirmation for new ICPC, RMAFC commissioners

— 1min read

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan during Tuesday’s plenary.

Buhari, in the letter, explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 3(6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The nominees are :Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, Ekiti (South-West); Anne Otelafu Odey, Cross River (South-South); AGoni Ali Gujba, Yobe (North-East); Louis Solomon Mandama, Adamawa (North-East); and Anthony O. Agbo, Ebonyi (South-East).

In a separate letter, Buhari also asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Mohammed Sanni Baba as a federal commissioner for the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission representing Bauchi State.

This, according to the president, was in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.