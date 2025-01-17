Cable vandals strike near Aso Villa, plunge Abuja into darkness

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reported an attack on transmission lines conveying bulk power to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A statement by the general manager of public affairs at the TCN, Ndidi Mbah, on Friday, January 17, said unknown persons carried out the attack around Millennium Park.

The vandals did not only destroy cables, they carted away 40 meters of 1x500mm XLPE conductor on the 132KV transmission lines.

The ICIR reports that Millennium Park is a stone’s throw from the Aso Villa, otherwise known as the Presidential Villa, housing President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Supreme Court and other prominent government institutions.

Mbah said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at its 132KV transmission line and underground cable transmitting bulk power to the 132KV Central Area transmission substation, Katampe, Abuja.

According to her, the attack on the power infrastructure affected the supply of electricity to Maitama, Wuse, Garki, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, Mabushi and part of the Presidential Villa.

Mbah said the attack affected distribution feeders feeding the Central Area and over 60 per cent of the power supply to Abuja.

Speaking further on the recurrent vandalism of power cables across the country, Mbah said the company had dispatched a team of engineers to the site to ensure quick restoration of power.

She appealed to Nigerians to be vigilant and protect TCN’s transmission equipment.

The ICIR reported that the TCN confirmed that 128 transmission towers were destroyed by vandals in 2024, raising concerns over the recurrent epileptic power supply in the country.

In 2024, the northern part of the country was plunged into darkness following the activities of vandals.

The transmission company said it spent about N8.8 billion to repair and put into use the vandalised transmission towers within the year.

Meanwhile, thousands of Abuja residents have been facing disruption in power supply following the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) disclosed this in a statement on its official X handle on Friday, January 3.

The two-week power outage which began on Monday, January 6, is expected to end on Tuesday, January 21.