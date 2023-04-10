CAN threatens to boycott Peak Milk

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has threatened to boycott Peak Milk and other products by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc over an advertisement it described as “disrespectful to the Christian Faith”.

CAN slammed FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc for using a crucifixion imagery of Jesus Christ on Good Friday “as a metaphor to promote their product” in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola.

The company shared the commercial message on Peak Milk’s Twitter handle with a caption “All for good”.

The association said it is considering sanctions against the company for stooping “so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit”.

The sanctions being considered include “a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns”.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes,” CAN said.

The statement recalled a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc. used a crucifixion imagery to promote its product.

“We condemned it then, and we condemn it now. We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned!”, the statement added