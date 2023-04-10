32.1 C
Abuja

CAN threatens to boycott Peak Milk

Business and Economy
Sinafi Omanga
Sinafi Omanga
File Photo: Christian Association of Nigeria

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has threatened to boycott Peak Milk and other products by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc over an advertisement it described as “disrespectful to the Christian Faith”.

CAN slammed FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc for using a crucifixion imagery of Jesus Christ on Good Friday “as a metaphor to promote their product” in a statement by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola.

The company shared the commercial message on Peak Milk’s Twitter handle with a caption “All for good”.

 

The association said it is considering sanctions against the company for stooping “so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit”.

The sanctions being considered include “a boycott of their products by our members and all well-meaning Nigerians who share our concerns”.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately.

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes,” CAN said.

The statement recalled a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc. used a crucifixion imagery to promote its product.

“We condemned it then, and we condemn it now. We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned!”, the statement added

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media News

ICIR trains South-West, South-South Journalists on Investigative Journalism

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has trained selected journalists from newsrooms in...
Media Opportunities

openDemocracy seeks Africa editor

OPENDemocracy is hiring an Africa editor to lead an award-winning investigative journalism team that tracks...
Crime

FCT Police arrest 40 suspects over criminal activities

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested over 40 suspected members of...
Media News

ICIR trains North-Central, South-East journalists on data, investigative journalism

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) has concluded a three-day training program...
Health

Health workers recruitment: UK places Nigeria on red list

TROUBLES are most likely ahead for Nigerian health professionals seeking to migrate and work...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
ICIR trains North-Central, South-East journalists on data, investigative journalism
Next article
FCT Police arrest 40 suspects over criminal activities

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.