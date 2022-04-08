Car crash: Buhari commiserates with Jonathan

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former president Goodluck Jonathan on the death of two of his security details in a car crash.

Two policemen attached to Jonathan died when his convoy had an accident on his way home from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Friday by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, Buhari said he was saddened by the news of the incident.

The statement said Buhari prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead policemen.

“President Buhari joined fellow countrymen in praying for the repose of the deceased aides of the former President and urged their families to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation.

“The President expressed gratitude to Almighty God for having President Jonathan escape unhurt from the accident, urging him not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels which are linked to peacebuilding at home and abroad,” the statement said.