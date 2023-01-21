Cholera outbreak leaves 60 dead in Cross River community 

RESIDENTS of Obubura community in Cross River State are calling on the state government to come to their aid urgently following a cholera outbreak that is said to have claimed over 60 lives.

The outbreak was reported to have affected more than 200 persons.

Reports monitored on Friday January 20 on Channels Television narrated that the Obubura community depends on a river as the only source of water for cooking, bathing, washing, drinking and defecation.

The community’s traditional ruler, Ohorodo I of Okum Kingdom, Ovan Robert, lamenting the epidemic, called on the government to intercede by providing them with potable drinking water to avoid another outbreak.

The Commissioner for Health, Janet Ekpenyong, has promised that the state government would provide the community with adequate potable water to replace the river source.

The government also said health personnel would also be sensitising residents of the community on health issues.