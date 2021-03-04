Civil servants to work from home till end of March-FG

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE federal government has extended the work-from-home directive to civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below until the end of March.

Folasade Yemi-Esan, head of civil service of the federation (HOCSF), made the announcement in a statement issued by Abdulganiyu Aminu, director of press and public relations, office of the HOCSF, on Thursday.

“All public servants on GL12 and below have been directed to continue working from home till the end of March 2021.”

Yemi-Esan said the latest directive was in adherence to the advice of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

She stressed that the COVID-19 downward trend needed to be maintained, hence the need to extend the work-from-home directive.

She also emphasised the need for all public servants to continue to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of the virus.

She enjoined all permanent secretaries and chief executive officers of parastatals to bring the content of the circular to all concerned and ensure strict compliance.