Cost of governance: Tinubu directs officials without business at UNGA to steer clear

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has warned government officials who have no business at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings to steer clear of the event in New York

According to a statement issued on Saturday, August 17 by media aide to the president, Ajuri Ngelale, the directive was announced by the Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The decision, according to the statement, was made during a one-day retreat organised by the State House management for heads of government agencies under its jurisdiction.

While addressing participants at the retreat, Gbajabiamila explained that the decision to streamline Nigeria’s delegation to the coming UNGA session reflects the administration’s dedication to prudent resource management and reducing the cost of governance.

“Highlighting the need for the State House and agencies under its supervision to ensure that its functions are guided by statutes, regulations, policy decisions and presidential directives, Gbajabiamila hinted at upcoming policy announcements aimed at ensuring efficient service delivery in government operations.

“During the recent protests, there were talks about reduction in cost of governance. Everyone is waiting to see if Nigeria, as in the past, will send the ‘largest delegation’ to UNGA,” the statement reads.

Gbajabiamila further noted that, based on past experience, some individuals take advantage of international meetings to pursue personal interests.

He emphasised that President Tinubu has issued a directive to be firm this time as those with no official business at the UN General Assembly should not set foot in the United States.

While urging the heads of agencies to strictly adhere to this directive, he said the president is attentive to the concerns of Nigerians and is dedicated to addressing them diligently.