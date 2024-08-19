Obi decries decline in WASSCE performance, demands increased education funding

LABOUR Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, on Monday, August 19, raised concerns over the recent decline in the performance of Nigerian students in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Obi attributed the decline to the country’s insufficient investment in critical sectors such as education, health, and poverty alleviation.

“The recent announcement by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) that it recorded a 7.69 per cent decrease in the performance of candidates who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria reaffirms the worrying lack of investment in the critical areas of development, education, health and pulling people out of poverty,” Obi said.

The ICIR reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) reported a 7.69 per cent decrease in the number of candidates who achieved a minimum of five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, compared to the previous year.

This is according to a statement by the WAEC’s Head of Nigeria Organisation, Amos Dangut, on Monday, August 12.

Dangut noted that 215,267 results were withheld due to examination malpractice by the candidates. This accounts for 11.92 per cent of the total number of candidates who wrote the exam.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Obi emphasised that Nigeria’s acclaimed literacy rate of over 50 per cent contrasted with its global literacy ranking of 187, noting that it reflected a ‘visible lack’ of commitment to education.

He highlighted the allocation of ‘N330.3 billion’ for capital expenditure in the entire education sector, including the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), as ‘visibly poor’ and inadequate for a country with over ‘81,520’ primary schools and ‘23,550’ secondary schools.

Obi, however, congratulated the students who participated in the 2024 WASSCE, particularly those who achieved impressive results.

He also commended the efforts of school management, staff, and teachers, applauding their efforts in nurturing the educational growth of the country.

“I sincerely congratulate all the students who sat for the 2024 WASSCE, especially those who made impressive results. I applaud their efforts, hard work, and dedication to their studies, which paid off. And to their respective schools, management, staff, and teachers – I especially celebrate you all. Your contributions to the educational growth and overall development of our society remain laudable.

“In the famous words of Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Our commitment to a New Nigeria where education will be prioritised remains firm,” he added.