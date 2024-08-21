back to top

Documentary photography programme calls for applications

Picture used by Arab Documentary for the photography programme
THE Arab Fund for Arts and Culture and the Netherlands’ Prince Claus Fund, in partnership with the Magnum Foundation, is seeking entries into the Arab Documentary Photography Programme. 

The programme provides up to eight photographers with a US$7,000 grant to work on their projects.

The grantees will benefit from mentorship provided by programme mentors and will be required to attend three specialised workshops to help them develop and produce their projects and consider avenues for distribution.

Photographers working on documentary projects in the Arab region can apply for the programme.


     

     

    The organiser says, “Documentary photography sheds light on important neglected and unknown narratives.

    “The Arab Documentary Photography Programme has been dedicated to supporting unconventional, compelling, non-stereotypical visual documentation of social issues and narratives relevant to the Arab region”.

    The programme has proved itself to be a major springboard to emerging Arab photographers, granting access to the needed resources and adequate professional support to initiate and complete compelling documentary photography projects.

    The deadline for the submission of application is September 12, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.

