Court declares Sani Abacha’s son Kano PDP guber candidate

A FEDERAL High Court in Kano has declared Mohammad Sani Abacha as the duly-elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kano State.

Mohammed is a son of former military dictator late General Sani Abacha.

The court presided over by Justice A. A Liman delivered the judgment virtually on Thursday, December 22.

Justice Liman nullified the primary election that produced Sadik Aminu Wali as Kano PDP governorship candidate and ordered INEC to erase his name and replace it with Abacha.

The judgment was postponed from noon to 4.00 pm on Thursday and delivered around 5:30 pm.

Justice Liman granted all the prayers of the plaintiff in the suit.

Abacha, the plaintiff, had, via originating summons, approached the court, praying it to declare him the winner of the PDP primary election conducted on May 25.

He also prayed the court to restrain INEC, its officers, agents and privies from further recognising Wali or any other person as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Kano State for the 2023 governorship election.