31.1 C
Abuja

Court declares Sani Abacha’s son Kano PDP guber candidate

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Mohammed Sani Abacha
Mohammed Sani Abacha
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A FEDERAL High Court in Kano has declared Mohammad Sani Abacha as the duly-elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kano State.

Mohammed is a son of former military dictator late General Sani Abacha.

The court presided over by Justice A. A Liman delivered the judgment virtually on Thursday, December 22.

Justice Liman nullified the primary election that produced Sadik Aminu Wali as Kano PDP governorship candidate and ordered INEC to erase his name and replace it with Abacha.

The judgment was postponed from noon to 4.00 pm on Thursday and delivered around 5:30 pm.

Justice Liman granted all the prayers of the plaintiff in the suit.

Abacha, the plaintiff, had, via originating summons, approached the court, praying it to declare him the winner of the PDP primary election conducted on May 25.

- Advertisement -

He also prayed the court to restrain INEC, its officers, agents and privies from further recognising Wali or any other person as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in Kano State for the 2023 governorship election.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Opinion

2023 Elections: The push and pull factors influencing youth civic participation

By Mayowa Olajide Akinleye  AHEAD of the 2023 elections, INEC registered a total of 9.5...
Crime

Police parade suspected killers of US-based hotelier in Oyo

SUSPECTED killers of a United States (US) based Nigerian hotelier, Gbenga Owolabi, have been...
Impact

ICIR funded story wins 2022 Ethical Journalism Award

A STORY funded by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) has emerged...
Judiciary

Again, court jails Mama Boko Haram, two others over N120m fraud

AISHA Alkali Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram, was again, on Wednesday, December...
Politics and Governance

Akintoye resigns as leader of Yoruba Nation, hands over to Adeniran

BANJI Akintoye, leader of the apex body of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, Ilana Omo...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023 Elections: The push and pull factors influencing youth civic participation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.