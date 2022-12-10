23.1 C
Abuja

Gombe PDP chieftain defects to APC

News
Ijeoma OPARA
THE North-East campaigner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Jamil Gwamna, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement by his media assistant Ibrahim Sani on Saturday, Gwamna’s defection was a result of internal crisis and poor leadership within the party.

“The leadership of the PDP in the state has poorly managed affairs of the party, which led to different factions within the party.

“My political ideology is anchored on unity, inclusiveness, fairness and justice, and if those are not found in the party then there is no reason to be in that camp,” the statement read.

He also noted that disunity and a disregard for the rule of law within the PDP also influenced his defection, adding that the leadership within the PDP was mostly based on selfish interests.

“In politics, internal democracy is very key and if you cannot find that playing out, then practising democracy on a larger platform such as governing the state becomes a big issue,” he said.

Gwamna, who is also the Sardauna of Gombe, noted that the APC was a more organised and family-like party, while urging his supporters to ensure that the APC retained power in the state.

In February 2022, Gwamna had dumped the APC for the PDP, and contested the primary elections, which he lost to Jibrin Barde.

Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

