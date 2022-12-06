PDP raises alarm over alleged plot to buy up PVCs in Rivers

THE RIVERS State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over alleged moves by top politicians to buy up the permanent voter cards (PVCs) of eligible voters in the state.

The Spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Lenoonu Nwibubasa, revealed this to journalists on Tuesday, December 6, in Port Harcourt.

“We are here to inform Rivers people about a sinister plot, already hacked by top politicians in Rivers State, to buy up the permanent voter’s cards of our citizens in order to deny them the opportunity to vote.

“This is ongoing in every local government; top politicians in every local government have been briefed to ensure that they buy up voter’s cards from members of the public,” Nwibubasa claimed.

Nwibubasa, therefore, warned PDP members in the state that “under no condition, including threat and financial inducement,” should they relegate their constitutional rights to exercise their franchise in the 2023 general elections by selling out their PVCs.

The spokesman further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, to take necessary measures to halt the alleged plot.

Nwibubasa added, “Reports reaching us is that those PVCs will not get to the owners and they are going to seize them, ensuring that they disenfranchise Rivers people.

“This is because they are aware that Rivers people are fully committed to voting the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“And because there is nothing else they can do to stop Atiku in winning Rivers State, they have taken over this criminal plot, very unconstitutional, very barbaric, to buy up PVCs and to receive PVCs in bulk from INEC officials and, therefore, deny Rivers people the opportunity to vote their rightful choice.

“We are calling again on the INEC Chairman to please, again, beam your searchlight on Rivers State. As the distribution of the PVCs is continuing, we want to be sure of proper monitoring that the PVCs get to rightful owners.”