Court dismisses suit against #Endbadgovernance protesters

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja on Thursday, August 29, dismissed the suit filed against the #Endbadgovernance protesters.

The case was presided over by a chief judge, Peter Lifu, after the 17 plaintiffs and 26 defendants were absent in court, with no legal representation from the two parties.

Representing each of the six geopolitical zones of the country, the plaintiffs had sought an order from the court to dismiss the protest because their fundamental rights to freedom of movement, human dignity, economic, social, and cultural development, and right to national peace and security were breached.

They requested the court to compel the director-general of the State Security Service (DSS), Inspector General of Police, chiefs of Army and Defence Staff and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to uphold their fundamental rights by stopping the protest.

Despite the case being fixed for a hearing on Thursday, August 29, none of the plaintiffs and defendants were in court, and no lawyer represented them.

They gave no excuse or explanation for their absence in court, leaving the presiding judge in shock after which he struck out the case, stating that the plaintiff had lost interest.

“This suit is hereby struck out as it is clear that the plaintiffs in the suit have lost interest in going further with this case,” he said.

The ICIR reports that many Nigerians trooped to the streets in the first and second weeks of August to protest poor governance and economic hardships caused by Tinubu’s reforms.

The protests were marred with violence, largely caused by the security operatives in places like Lagos and Abuja, where protesters were subjected to tear gas and harassment.

However, The ICIR reported that several groups frowned at President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s ‘unconstitutional’ detention of #EndBadGovernance protesters and the harassment of Nigerian labour leaders.