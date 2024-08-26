Group slams Tinubu over continued detention of #EndBadGovernance protesters, harassment of labour leaders

THE Solidarity Network for Workers’ Rights (SNWR) has frowned at President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s ‘unconstitutional’ detention of #EndBadGovernance protesters and the harassment of Nigerian labour leaders.

The group, in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Daniel Akande, on Sunday, August 25, accused the government of engaging in repressive tactics to silence dissents and undermine democratic rights.

The organisation also expressed outrage over the recent ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which permitted the police to remand 124 #EndBadGovernance protesters for 60 days.

The protesters, according to the statement, have been denied legal representation and are being held in conditions the group described as inhumane.

The ICIR reports that many Nigerians trooped to the streets in the first and second weeks of August to protest poor governance and economic hardships caused by Tinubu’s reforms.

The protests were marred with violence, largely caused by the security operatives in places like Lagos and Abuja, where protesters were subjected to tear gas and harassment.

On August 12, the Kano State Police Command said it had moved about 76 suspects arrested for flying Russian flags during the protest to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This was as the police said it arrested 873 suspects during the nationwide demonstration.

The ICIR also reported on Monday, August 19, that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) summoned Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero over allegations of terrorism financing, treasonable felony, and related offences.

Reacting to this in a statement, the Solidarity Network for Workers’ Rights, called on all the labour unions and students to jointly demand the immediate and unconditional release of all the abducted and arrested protesters and also stop the attacks on the NLC.

“The members of our organisation read with dismay that the recent decision by a Federal High Court in Abuja to permit the police to remand 124 #EndBadGovernance protesters for 60 days is a grave violation of constitutional rights and an affront to justice.

“Of course, this unlawful incident explains critically Fela’s political analysis in one of his songs named ‘Government Magic’ The Tinubu APC-led government will not cease to amaze us. We categorically denounce the high-handedness of the Tinubu government as well as the actions of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, whose illegal operations continue to erode the rights and freedoms of Nigerian citizens,” the statement read in part.

The group also condemned Emeka Nwite, a justice, for granting the order on the protesters’ remand, adding that the action not only undermined the judicial system but also set a dangerous precedent for the continued abuse of power by the Tinubu administration.

It further expressed deep concern over the continuous “deteriorating health conditions” of the arrested individuals, who, it said have been subjected to torture and inhumane conditions by Nuhu Ribadu, at the IRT facility in Abuja.

“We also, unequivocally condemn the harassment of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, who is being unjustly targeted by the Tinubu government. This government has escalated its attacks on the NLC, raiding its secretariat under dubious pretences and now attempting to implicate its leadership in serious criminal activities, including terrorism financing.

“This reflected an attempt to silence and intimidate labour leaders is a clear indication of the government’s fear of growing public discontent. The Tinubu-APC-led regime cannot blame Nigerian youths for protesting against its IMF and World Bank-driven capitalist policies, which have perpetuated hunger and mass poverty amidst plenty, all while dubiously labelling everyone as terrorists and citing terrorism financing as part of the offences,” the statement added.

The SNWR also called for an urgent meeting within the labour movement to discuss an alternative to the government’s economic policies, which it argued had led to widespread poverty and suffering.

The group insisted that only a collective struggle by the working masses could bring about meaningful change in Nigeria.