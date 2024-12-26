back to top

Court jails 4 drug kingpins for 28 years, orders forfeiture of VGC properties

Reading time: 2 mins
Crime
Court jails 4 drug kingpins for 28 years, orders forfeiture of VGC properties
The suspects, when they were arrested and paraded by the NDLEA in 2022
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

FOUR out of the five drug kingpins arrested in connection with the seizure of 2,139.55 kilograms of cocaine at an Ikorodu residential estate in 2022 have been convicted by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The court, presided over by Yellim Bogoro, sentenced the accused to various jail terms totalling 28 years with hard labour.

The convicts: Soji Jubril Oke, 71; Wasiu Akinade, 55; Emmanuel Arinze Chukwu, 67; and Kelvin Christopher Smith, 44, were charged in October and December 2022 with six counts in charge number FHC/L/607C/2022.

The trial of the fifth suspect, Oguntolure Sunday, arraigned along with them is still ongoing.

The charges border on conspiracy to form and operate a drug trafficking organisation (DTO); management and financing of a DTO; and importation and possession of 2,139.55 kilograms of cocaine, among others.

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Thursday, December 26, the trial judge, after over two years of prosecution, handed one of the accused, Christopher Smith, a Jamaican, four years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chukwu was sentenced to 16 years, Oke to five years with hard labour, and Akinade to three years in jail with hard labour.

The judge, however, gave the convicts varying options of fine with the exception of one of them who will serve his full jail term without an option of fine.

They were also to forfeit a grey colour Toyota Tacoma SUV marked AAA-734HT registered in the name of Emmanuel Chukwu; $50,000 belonging to Chukwu; N55.9 million also belonging to Chukwu; N9. 3 million belonging to Akinade and another N3 million also belonging to Akinade.

The Agency also in another suit marked FHC/L/MISC/672/2024 and filed before Bogoro on December 9, 2024, after an initial interim forfeiture order, secured the final forfeiture of two houses linked to members of the drug cartel.

Read Also:

2023 budget: NDLEA denies making request to buy sniffer dogs
Abba Kyari: FG uncovers shopping malls, other assets linked to ex-IRT commander
Abba Kyari: NDLEA arrests suspected drug baron behind N3 billion Tramadol deal
Abuja businessman nabbed over drugs dealing

The court also ordered the final forfeiture and confiscation of some property belonging to the accused to the Federal Government.


     

     

    The property includes houses in Sholebo Estate, Ikorodu and Victoria Garden City (VGC) Estate, both in Lagos state.

    The ICIR reported that operatives of the NDLEA had on Sunday, September 18, 2022, raided a house located at 6 Olukuola Crescent, Solebo Estate, Ikorodu, Lagos where over 2.1 tons of cocaine were seized.

    The agency said it was the largest singular cocaine seizure in the history of Nigeria’s anti-narcotic operations.

    The drug kingpins, four of whom were jailed as indicated in this report, were picked from hotels and their hideouts in different parts of Lagos between the night of Sunday and Monday, September 19, 2022.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement