28.1 C
Abuja
HomePolitics and GovernanceJudiciary
Judiciary

Court rejects DSS bid to extend Emefiele’s detention by 14 days

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
DSS Nigeria kidnapping
Operatives of State Security Service /File Copy

Related

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

Court orders DSS to allow Kanu access to doctor of choice

Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

Supreme Court affirms Adeleke as Osun State governor

Adamawa guber poll: Again, Binani drags INEC to court

A FEDERAL Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has rejected an application filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) for an order to detain suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele for a further 14 days.

The DSS, in the application, said the request for the 14 days extension was informed by fresh evidence it uncovered in the case against the suspended CBN boss.

It was gathered that the DSS’s legal team discreetly filed the application on Wednesday, July 26.

However, the court presided by Hamza Muazu rejected the application due to jurisdictional issues and abuse of the legal system.

The DSS’s attorney, Victor Ejelonu, decided to withdraw the case when the judge questioned the court’s jurisdiction and pointed out that the Magistrate Court had exclusive authority to issue detention orders under sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The application came in the wake of Emefiele’s rearrest by the DSS at the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos, following his remand in a correctional centre pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

The ICIR reported that Emefiele was rearrested by the DSS on Tuesday, July 25, minutes after he was arraigned and granted bail by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The development followed a physical altercation between operatives of the DSS and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The ICIR earlier reported on Tuesday, July 25, that the Federal High Court in Lagos granted bail to Emefiele after he was arraigned over charges relating to alleged gun possession.

The court, presided by Nicholas Oweibo, released Emefiele on a N20 million bail bond, with one surety in like sum.

The former apex bank chief was arraigned on two counts of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

A former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president Joseph Daudu led Emefiele’s legal team.

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria chief pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

After the plea, Daudu told the court that his client had been detained for weeks.

Dauda requested that Emefiele be released on bail on self-recognition, stating that the accused person had satisfied all requirements for the application to be ready for hearing.

The government’s lawyer, who is the Deputy Director of Prosecution (DDP), told the judge that she had “not been given the bail application,” adding, “As I stand here, I have not set eyes on it.”

The judge rejected the Federal Government’s argument that Emefiele posed a flight risk, saying the government had not presented any evidence to support its assertion.

The bail requirement included producing a surety with landed property within the court’s Ikoyi, Lagos, jurisdiction, the deposit of his passport with the court, and providing a civil servant of level 16 or higher to complete the bail.

A High Court in Abuja on July 14 nullified the arrest, detention and interrogation of Emefiele by the DSS.

The court, presided by Bello Kawu, ordered Emefiele’s release and described his arrest and detention as illegal.

Kawu, delivering judgment, held that the arrest, detention and interrogation of the former CBN governor violated the subsisting decision and orders of Justice M. A. Hassan in Suit No. FCT/HC/GAR/CV/41/2022.

The court also granted an injunction restraining the security agencies, particularly the DSS, from interfering with his personal liberty and freedom of movement or taking other steps against him.

The judgment came barely 24 hours after another High Court in Abuja had ordered the release of the suspended CBN governor.

The DSS on Thursday, July 13, said it had filed charges against Emefiele.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    This came more than a month after the secret service took Emefiele into custody on June 10.

    The ICIR reported that the DSS confirmed the arrest of Emefiele, whom President Bola Tinubu had suspended on June 9.

    Tinubu suspended Emefiele with immediate effect and directed him to hand over the affairs of the CBN to the deputy governor, operations directorate, Folashodun Shonubi.

    Emefiele’s suspension was announced in a statement released on June 9 by Willie Bassey, director of information, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    BREAKING: Wike, el-Rufai, Umahi, Pate, others make Tinubu’s 28 minister-nominees

    Former governors of Kaduna and Rivers states Ahmed Nasir El-Rufai, Nyesome Wike are on...
    World News

    Niger’s constitution dissolved in military coup as ECOWAS sues for peace

    NIGERIEN soldiers have announced a successful coup on national television, dissolving the country's constitution,...
    Media News

    WAJIC23: Media stakeholders proffer solutions on sustaining accountability journalism

    MEDIA stakeholders, at the second day of the inaugural West Africa Journalism Innovation Conference (WAJIC),...
    Politics and Governance

    What Tinubu must do to avert strike — NLC

    THE Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately reverse all...
    Conflict and Security

    Senate rejects motion to release Nnamdi Kanu, demands Ekpa’s extradition

    THE Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, July 26, rejected a motion calling for the release...

    Most Read

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    National Assembly endorses independent candidacy for elections in Nigeria

    Transcorp delivers post-privatisation deals, as Otedola fights on

    Oyetola congratulates Adeleke on Supreme Court victory

    First cargo from $18bn Dangote refinery to arrive market in August

    Nigeria’s city of Ilé-Ifẹ̀ has survived and thrived for 1,000 years: here’s how

    Emefiele: DSS reacts to fight with NCoS, says it did not break any law

     Federal universities still tuition-free — Presidency

    Does drinking onion juice prevent, treat prostate diseases?

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    BREAKING: Wike, el-Rufai, Umahi, Pate, others make Tinubu’s 28 minister-nominees

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.