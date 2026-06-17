Court remands corps member for allegedly assaulting neighbour

The police charged David who lives in FHA, Kubwa, Abuja with criminal force, assault and theft.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge. Senior Magisterate Maryam Alhaji adjourned the matter until July 21 for further hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that on September 30, 2025, one Hauwa Isah reported the matter at the Kubwa police station Abuja.

Olanipekun said on June 11,2025, an altercation ensued between Isah and David who are both tenants in the same compound over the removal of a public tap.

He said that the defendant called a plumber to remove the tap, saying stagnant water from the tap was causing an offensive odour in his bathroom.

Babajide explained that during the altercation, David allegedly threatened to harm Isah.

The police alleged that the defendant also assaulted Isah and her baby on September 30, 2025, after another altercation.

He said that during the assault, a gold necklace worth N1.5 million belonging to Isah was allegedly yanked off from her neck and stolen by the defendant.

Babajide said that prior to this incident, the police had been called over other altercations between the defendant and Isah.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant was once asked to sign a letter of undertaking by the police promising never to come close to the claimant.

The prosecutor also said that during police investigation and interrogation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

He stated that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 265 and 288 of the Penal code. (NAN)