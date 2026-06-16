Court sentences arms courier to death over ammunition supply to bandits

A Federal High Court in Katsina State has sentenced a female arms courier, Hauwa’u Mukhtar, to death by hanging after finding her guilty of conspiracy to commit terrorism, and aiding and abetting terrorist activities.

The conviction, described in the statement by the State Security Service, on Tuesday, June 16, as a major legal breakthrough, reportedly followed her arrest on September 16, 2023, at Jibia Motor Park in Katsina State, where she was allegedly intercepted by operatives of SSS while attempting to transport 438 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

She was said to be moving the ammunition to one Ado, described as a notorious bandit kingpin operating from Dunburum Forest in Zamfara State.

The statement further disclosed that the SSS filed a two-count charge against Mukhtar before High Court No. 3 in Katsina, presided over by A. B. Bawale.

Delivering the judgment, the court held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt after reviewing witness testimonies, exhibits tendered in evidence, and final addresses from both the prosecution and defence counsel.

The presiding judge consequently found the defendant guilty on both counts and sentenced her to death by hanging in accordance with the provisions of the Katsina State Penal Code Law, 2021.

The development comes just weeks after a Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced four men to death by hanging for their roles in the June 5, 2022, attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, which claimed more than 40 lives.

Recall that another suspect, Halima Umar, was earlier sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Abuja for unlawful possession of 302 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and attempting to support terrorist activities.

The ICIR reports that their conviction comes as the Nigeria government intensifies its fight against terrorism and banditry, following recent surge in violent attacks, kidnappings, and arms trafficking across several parts of Nigeria.

In recent months, the country has witnessed series of coordinated attacks attributed to armed groups..