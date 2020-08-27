COVID-19: FG shifts resumption of international flight to September 5

THE Federal Government on Thursday announced that the resumption of international flights that was previously slated for August 29, has been postponed to September 5.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation had formerly disclosed that international flights would resume in Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on August 29, after a forced hiatus commanded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing in Abuja, Musa Nuhu, the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) stated that international flights would not resume as earlier stated.

Nuhu added that effective operational guidelines would need to be set before the commencement of international flights in the country.

This decision was further reflected in a tweet, in which it confirmed the new date of flight resumption.

“Breaking: Regret to announce that the international flight resumption earlier scheduled to resume on 29th August has been shifted to 5th September 2020,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and former presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), had previously opposed the resumption of international flights.

According to the RevolutionNow convener the Federal Government had announced the resumption of international flights because it was time for “their children/wards to return abroad.”

“They are happy to announce commencement of international flights because it is time for their children/wards to return to schools abroad, September is resumption date for most schools abroad! Nobody is willing or happy to reopen schools here. #Theydontcareaboutus #RevolutionNow,” he said.