Edo Police parades six suspects who raped, killed UNIBEN student

THE Edo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded six suspects believed to have taken part in the rape and murder of Uwa Omozuwa, a 100 level Microbiology student of University of Benin (UNIBEN).

The suspects were paraded by Johnson Kokumo, the Edo Police Commissioner Benin, Edo State capital.

“What we are seeing today, is a result of the united efforts of the police to get at the root of the crime and today. I announce to you and made public through this medium that the perpetrators have been arrested,” Kokumo said.

The arrested suspects out of which two are females are Nelson Ogbebor, Akato Valentine, Tina Samuel, Mary Ade, Nosa Osabohien and Collins Ulegbe.

According to Kokumo, a post mortem result conducted on the late victim has confirmed that she was raped.

He added that the killing of Omozuwa generated a public outcry and a great interest from Muhammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police.

“The matter was of great concern to the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu who sent to us here in Benin, homicide experts to work with our policemen at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID),” Kokumo further stated.

Omozuwa, 22 was attacked inside the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin city before she was confirmed dead on May 30.

The late victim had chosen the church to study since the closure of all formal learning institutions in Nigeria due to COVID-19 pandemic.

However, her young life was cut short when she was found in a pool of her own blood and half-naked in the church hall according to the RCCG spokesman Olaitan Olubiyi.