Ezekwesili, Saraki, condemn ‘normalized sexual violence’, demand justice for Omozuwa

OBY Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, says the culture of impunity embedded in the affairs of Nigeria has aided and normalized sexual violence against women where perpetrators go unpunished.



Ezekwesili stated this on her Twitter page while reacting to the death of Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old Microbiology student of University of Benin who was raped and murdered in the building of a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin City, Edo State on May 27.

She said the police should optimize the cooperation of RCCG for a rapid investigation and conclusive prosecution of the savages that brutally violated and ended the life of an outstanding young woman.

“This case must not derail into the usual cold trail of many others, Mr. IG,” Ezekwesili’s tweet read.

In reaction to the rape and murder of Omozuwa, Ezekwesili, who reached out to the parents of the late student expressed sympathy and charged the police to carry out a rapid investigation and bring those responsible to book.

She added that it “should worry our Governments at all levels — State Governors especially— that our young daughters and women in general increasingly feel unsafe because of the culture of impunity that has normalized sexual violence.”

“Change this now. Lead for conclusive actions on all cases.”

Like Ezekwesili, many Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms to demand justice for Omozuwa.

In a Twitter post, Bukola Saraki, former Senate President, expressed shock over the incident that led to the death of Omozuwa.

Saraki urged the police to do the needful in ensuring that justice is served advising that such abuse of girls and women should not be condoned as it has no place in the Nigerian society.

“As a people, we have to work to create safe spaces for our girls and women – in our homes, at work and in our places of worship – free from any and all sorts of sexual violation. And I say this not just because I’m a #girldad but because it is the right thing to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, has assured that the killers of Omozuwa, would be brought to book.

The ICIR earlier reported that Frank Mba, the Police Public Relations Officer, quoted the IGP as saying that the police would unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Omozuwa,

Meanwhile, a press statement released by RCCG and signed by Olaitan Olubiyi, a pastor in the church, disclosed that Omozuwa had secured the keys to the church building, where she used for her study time.

Olubiyi explained that the security guard of the church arrived at his duty post around 7pm, and found Omozuwa half naked on the floor, in a pool of her blood.

It was gathered that she was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where she eventually died.