Killers of UNIBEN undergraduate will be brought to book – IG assures

MUHAMMED Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police, says killers of Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin, who was raped and murdered over on Saturday May 27 will be brought to book.

Adamu said he has deployed forensic support to the Edo State Police Command to complement and quicken actions in the ongoing investigation into the crime.

In a statement on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, shared through the police official Twitter handle, the IGP said the police would unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Omosuwa.

Omozuwa was raped and murdered by some unknown persons when she went to read at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Miracle Sanctuary Mega Parish, Edo Province 10, in Benin City on May 27.

The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

He called for calm and assures that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.