Covid-19: Six patients recover in Lagos, ready for discharge

THE personal assistant on new media to the president of Nigeria, Bashir Ahmad has tweeted that six patients who earlier tested positive to the deadly coronavirus have been treated and will be discharged soon.

“Six patients who are being treated for the #coronavirus have recovered and will soon be discharged from hospital in Lagos. Nigeria will win this fight, by God’s grace!”

The special assistant to the Lagos state governor on media, Wale Ajetunmobi, also confirmed the news to The ICIR. He said the patients have been treated and will soon be allowed to go home.

Earlier this morning, Nigeria recorded five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 51. This has been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In its update, shared on Twitter, NCDC announced that Lagos now has 32 cases of coronavirus, making it the state with the highest number of cases in the country.