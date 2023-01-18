Cross River govt sacks 12 school principals, suspends six others over corruption

THE Cross River State government has sacked 12 school principals and suspended six others for offences bordering on bribery and corruption.

The Commissioner for Quality Education, Dr Godwin Amanke, disclosed this during a ministerial briefing in Calabar on Tuesday, January 17.

Amanke also said that 16 secondary school teachers and principals were transferred to other schools for imposing illegal levies on students.

He noted that the government gave series of queries before issuing the new directive.

The commissioner said, “Tuition fee in the state is free, but some Cross River teachers and principals connived to alarmingly inflate other charges, which is not acceptable at all.

“We have suspended six principals so far over the unusual and inflated charges on students. We have given several queries to others involved in illegal charges and dealings, including bribing and acceptance of bribes to be posted to township schools.

“These principals collect a hefty sum of N40,000 from each student, as against N1,200. They collected fees for three terms upfront, claiming that many students abandon school after taking the WASCE exams.

“We are monitoring defaulting teachers and principals, and won’t hesitate to wield the big stick.”

According to him, the school principals were also paying as much as N300,000 to be transferred.

He disclosed that the government was already deploying officials to curb the menace of cultism in secondary schools, adding that it had also employed 1000 teachers.

Amanke said, “If I had my way, I would make education free in the state. I did it as a local government chairman.”