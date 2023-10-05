CSU: Lawyer highlights 4 issues in Tinubu’s academic record

A LAWYER, Kalu Kalu, has highlighted the issues in the deposition made by the Chicago State University (CSU) concerning the academic credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kalu spoke on Thursday, October 5, when he was called to talk about the key findings from the deposition by the CSU at the World Press Conference organised by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

According to Kalu, Tinubu forged the CSU certificate he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Bola Ahmed forged this certificate presented to INEC, that is one, two, the qualifying certificate from South-West College to Chicago State University, there is a female, indicating that that document does not belong to Bola Tinubu.

“The Chicago State University admission application form has a claim that Bola Ahmed attended Government College, Lagos and graduated in 1970 when, indeed, the school was established in 1974,” Kalu stated at the conference.

He said documents released by CSU show the owner is a black American. “And (in) the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship.”

On the usefulness of the documents released by the CSU at the Supreme Court, Kalu said, ” As long as technical conditions are met and from what transpired in the proceedings in U.S. court, that condition has already been met. So, as we speak, our law is very clear that a party at fault cannot enjoy the fruit of his illegality.

According to the lawyer, four key issues from the CSU deposition are:

The Bola A Tinubu, who applied for admission into Chicago State University, was female.

That Bola A Tinubu declared citizenship in the United States on the application form that was completed and turned in to CSU.

On the same application form, Bola Tinubu claimed to have attended Government College, Lagos and graduated in 1970. (The same school was established in 1974.)

The certificate provided to INEC was fake because the CSU or its affiliates did not issue it.

Speaking earlier, the former Vice President called on the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidates at the February 25, 2023, presidential poll, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other Nigerians to join his quest for “justice”.

Abubakar was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ‘s presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

He had approached CSU to request the release of Tinubu’s certificate from the CSU over the allegations that the certificate the former Lagos State governor submitted to INEC may be counterfeit.

The ICIR reported Abubakar claiming that Nigeria’s reputation was at stake over the certificate saga.

