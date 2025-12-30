Dangote woos petrol station owners with 10-day credit facility

THE Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a 10-day credit facility, backed by a bank guarantee, for petrol station owners and dealers, alongside free direct delivery and other incentives, as part of a new supply arrangement.

In a statement posted on its official social media handle on Tuesday, December 30, the company invited petrol station operators across the country to register for the offer.

According to the statement, participating dealers will enjoy “a 10-day credit facility backed by a bank guarantee,” with a minimum order requirement of 5,000 litres.

“Our free direct delivery service will commence soon,” the group said, adding that the offer is open to “all petrol station owners and dealers.”

The Dangote Group called on operators to register their stations to access the supply arrangement.

“Register your petrol stations today to benefit from our competitive gantry price,” the notice read.

The company also disclosed that petrol supplied under the arrangement would be sold at a gantry price (the refinery depot price) of ₦699 per litre.

The company had earlier in June announced plans to begin a nationwide targeted distribution of petrol and diesel to marketers, petrol dealers, manufacturers, telecoms firms, aviation, and other large users across the country.

It further revealed that the logistics and credit facility support was to ensure hitch-free supply of petroleum movement across the country to consumers.

The initiative came with free logistics to boost the distribution network with the recent procurement of new compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered tankers to ensure smooth take-off of the scheme.

With the price slash and credit facility support to petrol stations across the country, Dangote Refinery is expected to sustain market dominance in the sector, which already does not favour other marketers’ associations that feel challenged and have noted concerns of market disruption by the refinery’s continued price slash.