Dart Center offers 2022 Ochberg Fellowship

Blessing Otoibhi
https://dartcenter.org/resources/2022-ochberg-fellowship
https://dartcenter.org/resources/2022-ochberg-fellowship

THE Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma is inviting applications for its  2022 Ochberg Fellowship.

The progrmamme is a project of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, which will select 12 journalists as Fellows.

The fellowship is slated between  July 22 and July 28, 2022, at Columbia University in New York.

Midcareer journalists who want to deepen their knowledge of trauma and improve coverage of violence, conflict, and tragedy can apply for the fellowship.

Fellows will attend background briefings by prominent interdisciplinary experts in the trauma and mental health fields, conversations with journalist colleagues on issues of ethics, craft, and other aspects of professional practice, and a host of other opportunities for intellectual engagement and peer learning.

The programme covers travel to and accommodations in New York, meals, and other expenses directly related to participation.

The fellowship is open to print, broadcast, and digital reporters, photographers, editors, and producers with at least five years of professional journalism experience.

Approximately half of the Fellows will be based in North America, with the balance drawn from Central and South America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region, Africa, and the Middle East.

All fellowship seminars are conducted in English. Fellows must be fluent in spoken English to participate in the program.

The submission of the application deadline is February 22, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

