Davido, Chioma welcome twins, fans join in celebration 

FANS of afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, have taken to social media to celebrate him as he welcomed a set of twins.

In a video that went viral on Friday, October 13, Davido and his partner, Chioma, were seen leaving a hospital in the United States of America (USA) with the wife sitting in a wheelchair while cradling their newborns.

A voice in the video, which was identified to be Davido’s dad, Adedeji Adeleke, exclaimed, “Hello Atlanta, hello world. We are having our first car ride. Our first ride is in Grandpa’s Bentley. Come on in.”

Speculations about the children’s birth initially surfaced online on October 10 but remained unconfirmed.

On Wednesday, October 11, Davido, in a post on X(formerly known as Twitter), said, “Stop circulating old pictures thank you ❤️”.

Reacting to the news, fans expressed their happiness as they took to social media to celebrate with him.

A fan, @BusayoOtebata, took to X to share his excitement. In his post, he said, “Been having a rough day before until I saw this video of Davido and Chioma🥺🥺❤️. I’m so happy for my fav, Ori ade Baba ibeji”.

Another fan, @effizzzyy, also said: “Davido’s comeback has been one for the books. He got his biggest ever and most successful album with Timeless, and now he and Chioma welcome their twins. Beautiful, just beautiful ❤️🙏🏼”.

Other reactions

Davido and Chioma 😍 Double blessing. Congratulations Baddest- @Mbahdehforyou

It’s twins. Congratulations to Davido and Chioma❤️- @TheMahleek

Congratulations to Davido and Chioma, two new family (sic) to the 30BG 🥰❤️ – @_asiwajulerry

Big Congratulations to Davido and Chioma 😍❤️ – @Mrbankstips

Last year, Davido and Chioma lost their toddler son, Ifeanyi, following what was reported to be a drowning accident.

Davido has other children.