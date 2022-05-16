Deborah: Tambuwal relaxes 24-hour curfew

— 1 min read

SOKOTO State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state’s capital as a result of the violent protest that trailed the arrest of suspects linked to the murder of Deborah Samuel.

Deborah, a 200 level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, was stoned and burnt to death by an angry mob on Thursday after being accused of blasphemy.

Subsequently, the police command in Sokoto announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the killing.

Some Muslim youths, on Saturday, took to the streets in Sokoto metropolis to protest against the arrest of Deborah’s suspected killers.

Worried about the situation, Governor Tambuwal declared a 24-hour curfew within the metropolis on Saturday to prevent the protest from spreading further.

But in a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Isah Bajini, said Tambuwal relaxed the curfew after receiving a briefing from security agencies in the state.

“Sequel to the briefing by the security heads in the state, the State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has ordered the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew in force in Sokoto metropolis.

“The revised curfew will now be from dusk to dawn in Sokoto township. This is with a view to affording people the window to pursue their legitimate businesses and other means of livelihood,” the statement said.

Deborah’s killing has been condemned by many Nigerians, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah.