28.1 C
Abuja

Defection to APC: Court to rule on suit seeking Ayade’s sack on Friday

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Cross River state 2020 budget
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State. Photo Credit: Daily Trust
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A SUIT seeking the removal of Cross Rivers State governor Ben Ayade over his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) would be decided on Friday.

The suit was filed before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of an Abuja Federal High Court by the PDP shortly after Ayade defected from the party in 2021.

Represented by its lawyer, Emmanuel Ukala, the PDP wants the court to sack Ayade, and his deputy, Ivara Esu.

The ICIR reported that the court on Monday sacked 20 members of the Cross River State House of Assembly for defecting from the PDP to the APC.

The judge held that the lawmakers, having abandoned the political party that sponsored them to power, ought to vacate their seats.

He dismissed all the preliminary objections raised by the sacked lawmakers through their lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

He noted that the lawmakers wined and dined under the umbrella of the PDP but ditched the party even when there was no justification for their action.

- Advertisement -

The judge declared the lawmakers’ seats vacant and restrained them from further parading themselves as members of the state house of assembly.

He also directed INEC to withdraw their certificates of return and accept new nominees from the PDP to fill the vacancies.

Justice Taiwo’s judgment comes two weeks after Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, along with 15 lawmakers in the State House of Assembly, also for defecting from the APC to the PDP.

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Police moves to clampdown on scavengers in FCT

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has moved to clampdown on scavengers, popularly...
News

NACIWA renews commitment to combating corruption in West Africa

WEST African anti-corruption agencies are meeting in Abuja to chart a new course on...
Big Investigation

Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (Part two)

THE first part of this investigation, which can be read here,  mentioned names of...
Breaking News

China plane crash: Airline’s website turns black to honour dead passengers

THE website of China Eastern Airlines (CEA) has turned to black and white (monochrome)...
Health and Environment

TB: WHO approves stool test, bedaquiline, delamanid, others for children

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has approved new guidelines for managing tuberculosis in children...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 4)

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

NDLEA gets approval from AGF to seize assets belonging to Kyari, others

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Court strikes out motion filed by Umahi to stop execution of sack order

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice moves to clampdown on scavengers in FCT

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.