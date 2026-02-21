Delays mar area council poll in AMAC

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election is underway across the city’s six area councils, namey Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)

The election, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. across polling units.

In the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), there were reported delays at Area 1, Section 1 Primary School, as INEC staff allegedly arrived late.

Observers noted that because of the lateness, no voters were on ground when accreditation and voting were supposed to begin.

Polling units affected included Olusola Michael (PU 030), PU 032, PU 028 at Area 1 Primary School, and PU 027 in Area 1.

Accreditation and voting were underway at Polling Unit 005 in Area 2, Park and Garden, with security personnel fully on the ground monitoring the process.

At Polling Unit 010 in Area 2, AMAC, INEC staff were seen setting up polling booths late. They explained that they missed their way multiple times while trying to reach the location.

Meanwhile, at Polling Unit 011 in Area 2, Section 2, Amusement Park, the presiding officers said voting started on time at 8:30 a.m. without any issues, and BVAS devices were working perfectly. This unit has 863 registered voters.

Delays were also reported at Polling Unit 067 in Area 2, Park and Garden, due to logistics challenges. Presiding officer Afuye Olamilekan Clement explained that although his team arrived before 8:30 a.m., it had to wait for a canopy to be brought from the RAC Centre before the exercise could commence.

Over 1.6 million registered voters across 2,822 polling units are expected to participate in the election, with 3,345 BVAS devices deployed. Sixty-two political wards are participating, with 68 elective positions contested by 637 candidates from 17 political parties. The process is being closely observed by 88 local and international observers.