back to top

Delays mar area council poll in AMAC

Reading time: 1 mins
Elections
Delays mar area council poll in AMAC
A voter at AMAC used to illustrate the report
Esther Tomo
Esther Tomo

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election is underway across the city’s six area councils, namey Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali, and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC)

The election, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. across polling units.

In the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), there were reported delays at Area 1, Section 1 Primary School, as INEC staff allegedly arrived late.

Observers noted that because of the lateness, no voters were on ground when accreditation and voting were supposed to begin.

Polling units affected included Olusola Michael (PU 030), PU 032, PU 028 at Area 1 Primary School, and PU 027 in Area 1.

Accreditation and voting were underway at Polling Unit 005 in Area 2, Park and Garden, with security personnel fully on the ground monitoring the process.

At Polling Unit 010 in Area 2, AMAC, INEC staff were seen setting up polling booths late. They explained that they missed their way multiple times while trying to reach the location.

Meanwhile, at Polling Unit 011 in Area 2, Section 2, Amusement Park, the presiding officers said voting started on time at 8:30 a.m. without any issues, and BVAS devices were working perfectly. This unit has 863 registered voters.

Delays were also reported at Polling Unit 067 in Area 2, Park and Garden, due to logistics challenges. Presiding officer Afuye Olamilekan Clement explained that although his team arrived before 8:30 a.m., it had to wait for a canopy to be brought from the RAC Centre before the exercise could commence.

Over 1.6 million registered voters across 2,822 polling units are expected to participate in the election, with 3,345 BVAS devices deployed. Sixty-two political wards are participating, with 68 elective positions contested by 637 candidates from 17 political parties. The process is being closely observed by 88 local and international observers.

Read Also:

Accreditation, voting begins as residents elect chairman, councillors for FCT area councils
APC, ADC chairmanship candidates’ polling units record low voter turnout in AMAC
Election runs smoothly as Gwagwalada Area Council records high voter turnout
FCT election: preparation underway as INEC ad-hoc staff set up polling units
Author Page

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement