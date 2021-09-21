26.2 C
Abuja

Delta House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Delta State House of Assembly

Related

1min read

A bill prohibiting open grazing in Delta State has been passed by the state house of assembly.

The bill was passed after lawmakers considered and adopted the report of the House Committee on Special Bills, presented by its Chairman Pat Ajudua on Tuesday.

When signed into law, the bill prohibits the carrying of firearms, either licenced or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state.

It also seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

Reacting, House Speaker Sheriff Oborevwor expressed happiness over the passage of the bill.

He noted that the bill would address the perennial clashes between herders and farmers in the state.

The speaker commended the lawmakers for their due diligence.

- Advertisement -

“By the passage of this bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the Law. Also, farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops,” he said.

“This, for sure, will boost food production in the state. Dear colleagues, this bill is a right step in the right direction as our women can now go to their farmlands without fear of molestation. Once again, I thank you all for your untiring support as always and for your resolute commitment in the passage of people oriented Bills such as this.”

The bill is part of the state’s commitment towards an earlier agreement by the southern governors in July to ban open grazing in the region.

Thirteen states, including Lagos Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Abia, have implemented the agreement.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Delta House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

A bill prohibiting open grazing in Delta State has been passed by the state...
News

Buhari asks Senate to confirm new board members of EFCC

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Nigerian Senate to confirm the new board members...
News

Buhari writes Senate, seeks amendment to PIA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Nigerian Senate to amend the recently signed Petroleum...
News

Your utterances on 2023 are reckless, careless, SaMBA tells NEF

THE Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has described statements by the Northern Elders...
News

Police retirees protest in Niger, say they have been reduced to beggars

RETIREES, under the association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (RPON), Niger State chapter,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari asks Senate to confirm new board members of EFCC

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.