Delta House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The bill was passed after lawmakers considered and adopted the report of the House Committee on Special Bills, presented by its Chairman Pat Ajudua on Tuesday.

When signed into law, the bill prohibits the carrying of firearms, either licenced or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state.

It also seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

Reacting, House Speaker Sheriff Oborevwor expressed happiness over the passage of the bill.

He noted that the bill would address the perennial clashes between herders and farmers in the state.

The speaker commended the lawmakers for their due diligence.

“By the passage of this bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the Law. Also, farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops,” he said.

“This, for sure, will boost food production in the state. Dear colleagues, this bill is a right step in the right direction as our women can now go to their farmlands without fear of molestation. Once again, I thank you all for your untiring support as always and for your resolute commitment in the passage of people oriented Bills such as this.”

The bill is part of the state’s commitment towards an earlier agreement by the southern governors in July to ban open grazing in the region.

Thirteen states, including Lagos Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Abia, have implemented the agreement.