Deposed Mali president hospita‌lized in Bamako days after his release from detention

BOUBACAR Keita Ibrahim, deposed president of Mali has been reported to be hospitalized in a private hospital in Bamako, capital of Mali, days after his release from detention.

Keita was said to be admitted for a medical check-up that was earlier scheduled for last month before his sudden removal from office.

One of his aides told AFP on Tuesday that Keita was admitted on Tuesday and will be returning home today.

The aide also stated that the former Malian president had dental surgery abroad a few months ago for “terrible toothache.”

Corroborating the aide’s statement, one of the Health officials where Keita has been admitted told the AFP that he is doing fine and will return home today.

Keita was removed from office and subsequently detained by mutinous soldiers in July.

He was released on August 27 by the new junta, which also said he was authorised to leave the country for medical care if need be.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has suspended Mali from the Regional Bloc demanded that he should be restored to office as the country’s president.

However, the former president told a delegation led by former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan to seek for peace that he was no longer interested in returning back to office.

ECOWAS has set a one year transition programme that will return the country to civilian rule at its regional security meeting on Mali last week.