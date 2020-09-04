Deposed Mali president leaves hospital, to travel abroad for further treatment

By Vincent UFUOMA
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita - Mali

DEPOSED Mali president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, is expected to proceed for further medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates after  being discharged on Friday from a private hospital where he was hospitalized in Bamako.

The ICIR reported on Tuesday how Keita was admitted in a private hospital days after his release from detention.

A medical source from the private hospital told the AFP that Keita was treated for a mini stroke, but added “everything is going well. The test results look good.”

However, one of his aides also confirmed to the AFP that “the United Arab Emirates has agreed to send a medical plane to pick him up,” though details still had to be worked out.

Keita was removed from office and subsequently detained by mutinous soldiers in July.

He was released on August 27 by the new junta, which also said he was authorised to leave the country for medical care if need be.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has suspended Mali from the Regional Bloc demanded that he should be restored to office as the country’s president.

However, the former president told a delegation led by former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan to seek for peace that he was no longer interested in returning back to office.

ECOWAS has set a one year transition programme that will return the country to civilian rule at its regional security meeting on Mali last week.

Vincent UFUOMA
