Despite a promise of commitment to Open Government, FG conducts business in secret as MDAs shun FOI requests

DESPITE joining the Open Government Partnership (OGP) on June 23, 2016, with a commitment to make government more transparent, accountable and responsive to citizens, evidence has shown that, contrary to the spirit of the OGP initiative, the Federal Government is making it more difficult for Nigerians to access information concerning its activities.
- Beyond FG’s lack of political will, implementation of FOI Act undermined by structural, funding, capacity challenges in MDAS