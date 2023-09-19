DHQ probes video of soldiers chatting with bandits

THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has launched an investigation into a viral video clip of some soldiers chatting with bandits in Katsina State.

The Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, said the investigation intended to determine the video’s veracity.

He stated this in a statement on Monday, September 18.

Gusau said the military’s high command knew certain bandits’ intention to turn around and surrender their guns to the authorities.

The statement stated that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, had assured Nigerians that the military would engage through every lawful means to ensure peace returns to Nigeria.

“The DHQ assures Nigerians that its non-kinetic measures aimed at restoration of peace are yielding results, with several bandits and other criminal elements surrendering to authority.

“Governments at all levels are encouraged to allow bandits genuinely willing to surrender to do so while the window is still open.,” the statement reads.

The DHQ urged all citizens to remain calm and law-abiding as the military intensified efforts to return peace to the country.

Reports emerged on Sunday, September 17, that militants were seen holding peace talks with locals in the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The video generated a lot of outrage on social media, with many wondering why soldiers should chat with bandits that have held the region down for years.

According to a report by Premium Times, in November 2021, bandits killed unspecified people in the Faskari local government area of Katsina State.

During the evening attack, the attackers allegedly ransacked local businesses.

The report also stated that many people had left the axis because of insecurity since banditry.