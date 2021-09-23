28.1 C
DHQ reacts to viral video of NYSC member assaulted by soldier, vows to deal with erring officer

The Corp member after she had been assaulted.

THE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reacted to viral footage showing a female soldier assaulting a female corp member in one of the ongoing orientation camps of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Calabar.

Director of Defence Information Benjamin Sawyerr, who confirmed the incident during an interview with The ICIR on Thursday, said she had been arrested and would be appropriately dealt with.

Sawyerr said the soldier’s action did not represent the conduct of the Nigerian Army.

“It’s true it happened and very unfortunate,” he said.

“Her action is not in any way representing the embodiment of what the Army is all about. We are guided by sets of rules and regulations which makes us control our emotions.

“She has since been charged for offences prejudiced to military discipline and will be dealt with accordingly.”

The footage, which was shared by Agba Jalingo, an activist and journalist, has attracted many criticisms for the Nigerian Army on social media.

The female soldier, identified as Chika Viola Anele, a lieutenant, was seen assaulting the corp member, also identified as Ezeiruaku Ifeyinwa Fidelia, after they had an argument.

Jalingo also confirmed that that the officer had been arrested and was being interrogated over the incident.

 

