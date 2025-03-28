‘Dictatorial’ Delta Nursing School queries student for posting song rejecting Remi Tinubu online

MANY Nigerians have expressed outrage after the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences issued a query to a student, Osato Edobor, for recording and posting a video during the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, to the state.

The query, dated March 27, accused the student of engaging in an “unauthorised online publication” by filming and posting an unofficial response to a song during the First Lady’s arrival at an event in Asaba, the state capital.

“It has come to the notice of the school authority that you, student nurse Osato Edobor on the 25th of March, 2025 during official visit of the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON at Dome Event Center, Asaba for the Renewed Hope Initiative Health Programme and distribution of 10.000 professional kits (crocs and scrubs) to midwives in each geopolitical zone of Nigeria South South zone, was found to be engage in malicious act of recording/singing and posting unofficial response to song during the arrival of the First Lady (found on your Tittok Page).

“This is a punishable offence as enshrined in the student handbook under standardised disciplinary action for some punishable offences No. 8, Page 21,” the memo, signed by the institution’s provost, Evbodaghe Rita Ogonne, read.

It further warned Edobor that failure to provide a written explanation within 24 hours could lead to disciplinary action.

This development has sparked widespread condemnation, with many Nigerians likening the decision to the authoritarian suppression of free speech.

The viral video, sighted by The ICIR, captured students reacting to Remi Tinubu’s visit to the college.

The students, who sang in unison, rejected Nigeria’s First Lady as their ‘mother’ during the visit.

The viral video showed how the event’s master of ceremony introduced Oluremi Tinubu as “everyone’s mother,” with a song “Na your our mama be this o.”

But the students responded with one voice, “Na your mama be this,” clearly showing their rejection of the president’s wife as their mother.

Read Also:

The students’ firm stand might not be disconnected from the widespread economic hardship, inflation and cost of foods under her husband, President Bola Tinubu’s watch.

Public outcry over school’s decision

Nigerians on social media, particularly on X, have criticised the school’s action, questioning why a student should face punishment for simply recording a public event.

Messages such as “Nigeria is now under dictatorship,” “dictatorship at its peak,” and “military regime,” among others, were used to qualify the school’s administration and the Federal Government.

An X user, PapiWata, expressed concern over the attempt to punish the student by the college, noting that a supposed democratic nation is now ‘under dictatorship.’

He wrote, “This is such a big shame…a supposed democratic government is now under dictatorship.

“Remi Tinubu is not their mother, so why impose an arrogant and rude motherhood to children when they rejected it? You claimed they’ve violated a law…what stupid law is that?”

Another user, Big Daddy, wrote “These people want to silence everyone that have anything to say contrary to what they want. It’s getting worse.”

Also, Arkitek_dave said, “Nigeria would soon turn to a police state where citizens have no rights and institutions.”

This is not the first time Nigerians would be threatened with consequences for posting content related to the Tinubu administration.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Read Also:

The incident came just weeks after an NYSC member was reportedly threatened by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for calling out President Tinubu on social media.

Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, went viral after expressing her frustrations over the rising cost of living, stating that the previous N33,000 paid corps members was insufficient to meet basic needs.

She had lamented how prices of essential goods skyrocketed, narrating how the cost of a crate of eggs rose from N800 to N6,500.

Following her comments, Uguamaye claimed she received threats from NYSC officials instructing her to delete her post.