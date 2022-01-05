28.1 C
Abuja

Don’t see education as means of getting govt jobs, Buhari tells Nigerian youths

News
Vincent Ufuoma
President Muhammadu Buhari is under pressure to sign the amendment bill; he has declined assent on four previous occasions

Related

1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerian youths not to see education as a tool to secure jobs in government offices.

Buhari said this during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

He said that education should be seen, among other things, as an opportunity for self-improvement.

“I wish when they go to school; when they work hard; when they earn their degree, they don’t do it thinking that government must give them jobs,” he said.

“You get educated because an educated person is certainly better than an uneducated person even in identifying personal problems.

“Education is not meant to hang on to government to give you jobs and then what the colonialists indoctrinated in us to believe – have a car, have a house, start work by 8:00 am and close by 2 pm.”

Buhari had shared similar thoughts during his widely aired interview with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in June 2020.

- Advertisement -

During the interview, he had said that the Federal Government had no more job vacancies.

He added that if youths continued to promote insecurity in the country, there would be no jobs from foreign investment.

“So you can have a good degree from a good university and you will never get a job. Because if you promote Insecurity by burning factories, institutions, nobody will come and invest.

“So it’s in their own interests that Nigeria is secure.

“When the country is secure, it’s potentially rich because God has endowed Nigeria with resources.

“People will come and invest. Countries that have something to invest, must make sure that they can recover their investments.”

Reporter at | Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Don’t see education as means of getting govt jobs, Buhari tells Nigerian youths

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerian youths not to see education as a tool...
Business and Economy

Insecurity, recession responsible for Nigeria’s huge spending- Finance minister

NIGERIA's Minister of Finance Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has listed insecurity and past recessions as...
Business and Economy

Heads of Nigerian MDAs can’t account for N377bn, $100,000 – 2019 Audit

AT least four Nigerian ministries and their agencies could not account for N377 billion...
News

Buhari appoints Margret Okadigbo as NNPC’s board chairman

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Margret Chuba Okadigbo as chairman of the board and...
Investigations

Investigation: How N41m mismanaged through failed, abandoned skills acquisition centres in Bauchi

By Idris Kamal IBRAHIM IN 2019, Senator Nazif Gamawa representing Bauchi North at the upper...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Maiduguri: Troubled city in darkness (Part one)

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Magodo Estate suffers another lockdown

Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos govt clears Dowen College students, staff

How Delta State Government spent over N20bn on two IPP projects that are yet...

Sabon Gari: Despite FG’s multi-billion investment on solar project, SMEs spend over N36m yearly...

INVESTIGATION: Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought (Part 1)

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInsecurity, recession responsible for Nigeria’s huge spending- Finance minister

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.