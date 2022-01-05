Don’t see education as means of getting govt jobs, Buhari tells Nigerian youths

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerian youths not to see education as a tool to secure jobs in government offices.

Buhari said this during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

He said that education should be seen, among other things, as an opportunity for self-improvement.

“I wish when they go to school; when they work hard; when they earn their degree, they don’t do it thinking that government must give them jobs,” he said.

“You get educated because an educated person is certainly better than an uneducated person even in identifying personal problems.

“Education is not meant to hang on to government to give you jobs and then what the colonialists indoctrinated in us to believe – have a car, have a house, start work by 8:00 am and close by 2 pm.”

Buhari had shared similar thoughts during his widely aired interview with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in June 2020.

During the interview, he had said that the Federal Government had no more job vacancies.

He added that if youths continued to promote insecurity in the country, there would be no jobs from foreign investment.

“So you can have a good degree from a good university and you will never get a job. Because if you promote Insecurity by burning factories, institutions, nobody will come and invest.

“So it’s in their own interests that Nigeria is secure.

“When the country is secure, it’s potentially rich because God has endowed Nigeria with resources.

“People will come and invest. Countries that have something to invest, must make sure that they can recover their investments.”