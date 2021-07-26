We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THERE is an ongoing melodrama at the Federal High Court in Abuja where operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) have barred Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers from entering into the courtroom.

Footage seen by The ICIR on Premium Times showed moments the lawyers, who claimed to have come from various parts of the country in solidarity with Kanu, insisted on being allowed into the courtroom.

The security operatives insisted on the list supplied by Kanu’s lead lawyer.

The lawyers claimed that courts were their markets and that no one could deny them the right to enter into any court

However, security agents, who looked calm, persuaded the lawyers to stay back outside the courtroom since they had no role to play.

The Nigerian government, through the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, claimed Kanu was extradited two days before he was brought before an Abuja Federal High Court on Tuesday, June 29.

Although the Nigerian authorities have refused to disclose how and where the IPOB leader was arrested, Kanu’s personal testimonies to his lawyers and his allies have fingered Kenyan security operatives in his arrest, an allegation Kenya has since refuted.

Kanu faces an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms.

Kanu jumped bail and fled Nigeria after soldiers raided his residence in Umuahia, Abia State, in 2017.