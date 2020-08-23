DSS, Police, Army silent on reported deaths from IPOB clash with security operatives

DESPITE reports of clash between some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security operatives in Emene, Enugu State on Sunday, allegedly resulting to loss of lives, Nigerian security authorities have not issued any statement.

The ICIR contacted the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigerian Army and the Police authorities to confirm the incident and the number of casualties, there was no response to all enquiries sent to their spokespersons.

Reports say the IPOB members and some security operatives on Sunday clashed while the group was holding a meeting within the Community Secondary School, Emene in the state.

Unconfirmed report says the attack lead to the death of some members of the group when the police launched an attempt to disperse them.

It was gathered that while some members of the groups were dispersed others were arrested by the Police.

There were reports of reinforcement of other security officials including the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Army.

The incident, according to Vanguard disrupted normal Sunday worship activities in the area as residents scampered for safety during the clash which reports say led to the death of a DSS operative and a member of the IPOB.

When The ICIR reached out to Peter Afunanya, DSS Spokesperson to verify the report, he did not respond to calls and text message sent to his line.

Sagir Musa, Spokesperson for the Nigerian Army was also contacted through phone calls and text message. He also did not return the calls or text sent to his line as of the time of filing this report.

Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu State Police Command, Public Relations Officer responded to call from The ICIR but he directed the reporter to call back in one hour.

Advertisements

One hour after, another call was made to his line he did not pick and did not also return the call.

Text message sent to him to confirm the incident and the actual casualty figure was not responded.

The Nnamdi Kalu led secessionist group was proscribed in 2017 following a court order backed by the Executive Directive issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group has repeatedly accused the Federal Government of excluding the South-East states from benefiting from the nation’s national resources.

“That an order declaring that the activities of the respondent (Indigenous People of Biafra) in any part of Nigeria, especially in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria, amount to acts of terrorism and illegality is granted,” the order reads in part.

“That an order proscribing the existence of the respondent (Indigenous People of Biafra), in any part of Nigeria, especially in the South-East and South-South regions of Nigeria, either in groups or as individuals by whatever names they are called and publishing same in the official gazette and two national dailies, is granted.”