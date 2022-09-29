Earth journalism network offers biodiversity story grants

INTERNEWS’ Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is offering grants for journalists to produce in-depth biodiversity and conservation feature stories in East Africa.

The grant program is part of EJN’s East Africa Wildlife Journalism project.

Applicants must submit story pitches that demonstrate an understanding of the importance of biodiversity in East Africa and region-specific threats to biodiversity conservation.

Applicants should consider pitching underreported stories on other animal species, threatened birds, insects, plants, or fungi.

Journalists from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania can apply for grants.

Ten journalists will receive grants of up to US$1,200.

Grants will be awarded in October with the expectation that all stories will be published by mid-March 2023.

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 15, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.