Earth Journalism Network offers Stop Spillover Media Grants 2022

Blessing Otoibhi
EARTH Journalism Network (EJN) is inviting applications for its Stop Spillover Media Grants 2022. 

The grant seeks to increase media coverage or train journalists on a wide variety of topics related to high-priority zoonotic viral spillover risks and disease mitigation.  

EJN says they are particularly interested in projects that help journalists find and use data and the latest scientific research in their reporting, explore ways to better explain the drivers of viral spillover and their intersections with other global issues, and elevate the voices of women and other marginalised communities most at risk.  

Media organisations including traditional news media, broadcast media, development media, new media and independent media who support capacity-building activities for media and journalists related to understanding and preventing zoonotic viral spillover are eligible.

Applications must be focused on the following zoonotic diseases: Ebola, Marburg, Animal-origin zoonotic influenza viruses, Animal-origin coronaviruses (SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV), Nipah virus and Lassa virus. 

EJN says they will be supporting at least three organisations with up to US$10,000 each in funding.   

The organiser said: “More than 6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases are zoonotic – transmitted from animals to humans through direct contact or through food, water, or the environment.

“One estimate suggests that 75 per cent of emerging pathogens are zoonotic in origin.”

The application is rolling. Interested applicants can apply here.  

Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

