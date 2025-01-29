ECOWAS retains trade, travel privileges for Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger

THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced that citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger would continue to enjoy free movement, trade, and investment benefits within the region despite their official withdrawal from the bloc.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 29, ECOWAS reaffirmed that national passports and identity cards bearing the ECOWAS logo would remain valid for travel within the region until further notice.

It also maintained that goods and services from the three countries would still be processed under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS).

The regional body emphasised that visa-free movement, residency, and business establishment rights for citizens of the withdrawing nations would remain in place.

The statement also directed relevant authorities to cooperate with ECOWAS officials from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger during the transition period, which runs from January 29 to July 29, 2025.

“All relevant authorities within and outside the ECOWAS member states are requested and required to: (a) recognise national passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, until further notice.

“(b) Continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy.

“c) Allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of visa-free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the ECOWAS protocols until further notice.

“(d) Provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three countries in the course of their assignments for the Community,” the statement read.

ECOWAS clarified that these measures would stand until further deliberations determine the future relationship between the bloc and the three nations.

The decision came about six weeks after ECOWAS’ approval of their withdrawal during its 66th Ordinary Session in Abuja on December 15, 2024, citing respect for their sovereignty under Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS treaty.

The ICIR reported that the withdrawal followed months of diplomatic engagement led by Presidents Faure Gnassingbé and Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Togo and Senegal, respectively, as well as mediation efforts by Tinubu.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The authority, however, set a six-month transition period from January 29 to July 29, 2025, to allow for continued negotiations.

During this time, ECOWAS said its doors remained open for the three countries to rejoin the bloc.

“Without prejudice, for the spirit of the opening, The authority directs the president of the commission to launch withdrawal formalities after the deadline of 29th January 2025 and to draw up a contingency plan covering various areas.”

The authority also directed the council of ministers to convene an extraordinary session during the second quarter of 2025 to consider and adopt both separation modalities and the contingency plan covering political and economic relations between ECOWAS and the three countries.