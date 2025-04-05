Edo killings: ‘Fake’ Police officer nabbed in Kaduna over retaliation threats

THE Kaduna State Police command has disowned and arrested a man identified as Hadaina Hussaini, also known as Dan-Taki, after he threatened violent reprisals over the recent killings in Edo State.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mansir Hassan, stressed that Hussaini, who was seen on social media dressed in a police uniform while making the threat, is not a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

Hussaini’s threats surfaced after the murder of 16 northern residents in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The ICIR had reported that the victims, who were travelling in a Dangote Cement truck were waylaid around 1.30 pm in the Udune Efandion community by local security.

The incident sparked outrage, with political leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, strongly condemning the attack.

Reacting to the attack, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Hussaini vowed that northerners would retaliate against southerners living in the North.

“I swear to Almighty God, we must do something for you guys, have you forgotten all your brothers that are leaving here in the North? Mark my word, after one week, you shall see the result,” he wrote.

While dismissing the suspect as a police officer, the command’s spokesperson said Hussaini was a former volunteer under the Police Special Constabulary attached to the Kaduna State command.

He noted that he had lost the position two years ago due to ‘questionable character.’

“To set the records straight, Hadian Hussaini is neither a member of the Nigeria Police Force nor a personnel of Kaduna State Police command.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“It is pertinent to note that his picture captured on police uniform as displayed on the social media, which is an improper dressing, is that of him when he was a member of the Police Special Constabulary attached to Kaduna State Constabulary Office. But he was dismissed from the voluntary outfit two years ago due to his questionable character.”

While urging members of the public to carefully observe the identity card attached to the uniform, which he said contains the word ‘PSC/KD’, he stressed that the pictures of him in uniform were posted on the Facebook platform two years ago, before his dismissal.

The police said Hussaini had been taken into custody and would face charges once preliminary investigations are completed.

“The suspect has been arrested and will be charged in court upon the completion of preliminary investigations by extant laws,” he added.